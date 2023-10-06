LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Brenda Tracy has obtained an emergency restraining order barring Mel Tucker and those associated with him from releasing her private text messages, 6 News has confirmed.

Tracy’s attorney Karen Truszkowski confirmed the restraining order’s existence Friday night by text message.

USA Today originally broke the story.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The order was signed by Ingham County Circuit Court Judge James S. Jamo Friday afternoon. USA Today reports Tracy filed a lawsuit Friday in Ingham County Circuit Court against Tucker, his attorneys and others to prevent any further release of private communications.

Tracy has accused Tucker of sexual harassment, including having engaged in a sexually explicit phone call with her. Tucker has admitted to the phone call, but claims it was consensual.

The investigation was heard by an administrative hearing officer at Michigan State University Thursday. Tucker did not attend. But his attorneys released a letter and nearly one hundred pages of heavily redacted text messages they claimed show Tracy lied to investigators hired by MSU to review her complaint against Tucker.

USA Today reports Jamo’s order concluded, the restraining order was necessary because “protected, personal, private, and sensitive business information related to sexual assault survivors and employees… was gathered in violation of Michigan law.”

This is a developing story.