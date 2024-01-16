MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Walls are going up, just like the excitement in Mid-Michigan for a new Trader Joe’s grocery store in Meridian Township.

Frank Walsh, Meridian Township Manager said the store will serve its first customers sometime this June, and officials are extremely excited. “We’re really glad that they chose Meridian Township and the entire region to locate here,” Walsh said.

According to Walsh, Trader Joe’s is a significant addition to Meridian Township and the entire region.

A new Trader Joe’s has been a topic of online conversation for months- with more than 5-thousand people posting to the Trader Joe’s in East Lansing Facebook page.

“Well because there’s only 570 stores throughout the country, in 50 states so it’s very selective of where they go,” Walsh told 6 News. “It means that we have a lot going for us; population growth, the income levels the number of roofs, the connection with East Lansing and MSU – so it means a lot of very positive things for us.”

Trader Joe’s will be across the street from Whole Foods on Grand River Ave.

Walsh said there is room for both stores. “I think this can support both very easily and Foods for Living. I don’t think they’ll suffer,” Walsh said.

Walsh said other exciting developments are coming soon to Meridian Township, such as: