MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – The construction of Trader Joe’s in Meridian Township has been delayed. Again.

According to Meridian Township records, the project is on hold for the winter

Originally slated to open its doors this summer, Greater Lansing shoppers will have to wait longer before the popular grocery chain is ready to go.

The Trader Joe’s construction site is located at Grand River Avenue and Northwind Drive, just across the street from one of the store’s biggest competitors, Whole Foods.

The project was announced in early 2022. It was first delayed in October, due to ongoing supply chain demand issues, officials with Trader Joe’s said.

Construction is slated to resume on April 3.