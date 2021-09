LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Beginning Friday, the bridge connecting Adado Riverfront Park to the River Trail, as well as the trail in the southeast corner of Adado are closed through the weekend.

The closures are for the Michigan Chicken Wing Festival, set to start tomorrow.

The areas will reopen no later than Monday, Sept. 6.

Want more information? Call the Public Service Department at (517) 483-4456.