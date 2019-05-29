News

UPDATE: Motorcycle accident off E Jolly and Dunckel Road.

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 06:36 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 11:09 PM EDT

UPDATE: Motorcycle accident off E Jolly and Dunckel Road.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - UPDATE: Traffic is back to normal after a motorcycle accident earlier today off E. Jolly Road near Dunckel Road.

ORIGINAL STORY: A motorcycle accident off E Jolly and Dunckel Road is causing traffic.

Ingham County is investigating and as of 6:30 PM the east-bound traffic on Jolly Road near the Quality Dairy is still closed.

West bound traffic is open to one lane.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local