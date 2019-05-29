UPDATE: Motorcycle accident off E Jolly and Dunckel Road. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - UPDATE: Traffic is back to normal after a motorcycle accident earlier today off E. Jolly Road near Dunckel Road.

ORIGINAL STORY: A motorcycle accident off E Jolly and Dunckel Road is causing traffic.

Ingham County is investigating and as of 6:30 PM the east-bound traffic on Jolly Road near the Quality Dairy is still closed.

West bound traffic is open to one lane.