Traffic Advisory: Resurfacing throughout Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A few roads will be closed beginning Monday, Sept. 13 for resurfacing, with the project expected to be completed by Friday, Oct. 8.

Courtesy: The City of Lansing Public Service Department

The following streets will be closed starting Monday:

Hillsdale Street between River Street and Sycamore Street

Sycamore Street between Hillsdale Street and St. Joseph Street

Chestnut Street between Kalamazoo Street and St. Joseph Street

The City of Lansing Public Service Department has ensured that access to local residences and businesses will be maintained.

For more information, please call the Public Service Department at 517-483-4456.