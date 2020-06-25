TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction East and Westbound lanes of Trowbridge road today

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Beginning today, Thursday, June 25, construction crews will begin paving the eastbound and westbound outside lanes of Trowbridge Road, between Harrison Road and Arbor, according to The East Lansing Department of Public Works.



The final paving of this construction area will begin Saturday, June 27 and striping of the road will begin the week of June 29. Traffic access to the median and commercial approaches will be impacted during this time and delays can be expected.

Flagging personnel will be in place to assist with guiding local traffic and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes or follow the posted detour.



Forest Road Project

Forest Road, between College Road and South Harrison Road, will be closed beginning the week of June 29. During this time, construction crews will be crushing and shaping the road, implementing drainage improvements, replacing the guardrail and paving and striping the road. The project is expected to take three to four weeks to complete, weather depending.



Construction Projects – continued

Motorists are advised that there are multiple projects currently underway or will be commencing soon in this area by regional agencies. The Ingham County Road Department’s project on Forest Road (east of Farm Lane) and Beaumont Road, between Mt. Hope Road and Bennett Road, will begin soon. Additionally, Forest Road, between Harrison Road and Stoneleigh Drive, is currently under

construction as part of the McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital project.



Traffic control will be in place for all three projects and delays can be expected.Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes or follow the posted detours.Community members can contact DPW at (517) 337-9459 with questions. Current DPW phone hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.