TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck accident on I-69 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) - Around 9:30am on Northbound I-69 in Charlotte, a semi truck was jackknifed by another semi truck.

The second semi is turned on its side on the left-hand side of the freeway.

There is also another accident on I-69 near Clinton Trail but it is not known if it has to do with the semi accident.

There is a traffic slowdown on the roads.

We will update this story on-air and online when we learn more.