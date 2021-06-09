State police investigating crash involving two vehicles in Eaton Rapids

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police are investigating a traffic crash that occurred near the intersection of Canal Road and Rossman Highway.

troopers finish their investigation. pic.twitter.com/UtvrtmaLva — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) June 9, 2021

Officials say, it happened just after 5:00 a.m. in Eaton County.

The preliminary investigation shows that a pickup truck holding six passengers failed to stop at a stop sign.

The Driver and sole occupant of the van taken to a hospital for injuries. At this time, it appears there was one person ejected from the pickup truck.

The roads are closed at this intersection while state police investigate,

