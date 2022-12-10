EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 43-year-old man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon after being pulled over for speeding in Eaton County.

State troopers from the Lansing Post were enforcing speeding laws when they stopped a man from Indiana driving on I-69 in Eaton County.

The traffic stop led to the troopers, with the assistance of a K-9 police dog, discovering methamphetamine and multiple guns and ammunition.

The driver was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of methamphetamine.

After being handcuffed, the driver attempted to run away and get back into his vehicle, leading to additional charges for resisting and obstructing police.