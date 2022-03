LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—A 37-year-old woman was arrested after being pulled over for a traffic stop on Saturday, March 5.

Michigan State Troopers from the Lansing Post found drugs on her and a firearm.

She was arrested for CCW, Felony Firearm, Possession of Heroin, PWID Crack Cocaine, and no driver’s license, according to MSP.





The woman is currently being lodged at Lansing City Jail, according to an