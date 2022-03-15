LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Drugs, money and a gun were found in a man’s car Monday during a traffic stop on I-96 in Livingston County.

A trooper with the Michigan State Police stopped a Muskegon man and found a gun with the serial number filed off, marijuana, and large amounts of cash in the car.

According to the MSP First District Twitter, the 21-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges, including:

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Possesion With Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Felony Firearm

Altered Firearm

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

The man’s name has not yet been released.