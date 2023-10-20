LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A locomotive and four tanker cars derailed Friday afternoon in northwest Lansing.

The train, which was transporting corn oil for Adrian and Blissfield Railroad, derailed about 12:30 p.m. It was sitting on the trigger mechanism to activate the crossing lights and barriers. The company is based in Okemos.

The street crossing nearest the derailed train is North Grand River Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., in northwest Lansing.

Chris Bagwell, president of the company, says it’s unclear what caused the derailment.

An image of the damage on train tracks underneath the Adrian and Blissfield engine that derailed in north Lansing Friday, Oct. 20. (WLNS) A wider image of the damage on train tracks underneath the Adrian and Blissfield engine that derailed in north Lansing Friday, Oct. 20. (WLNS)

“I wish I could say exactly what caused derailment,” he tells 6 News. “We don’t know yet because the cars are still in place.”

He says the engine alone weighed over 300,000 pounds, while each tanker car is over 286,000 pounds.

“We have no punctures or holes,” Bagwell says. “No leaks.”

Corn oil is considered a non-hazardous material.

The engine and cars are not expected to be cleared from the tracks until next week.