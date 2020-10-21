Training session for Election Day poll workers is today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A training session will be held later today for election workers in preparation for the upcoming November 3rd General Election will take place.

More than 600 election workers will be helping Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope in next month’s election and about half of them will be working for the first time.

The purpose of the training is to make sure workers are familiar and comfortable with the stations and machines.

The training is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. at the South Washington election building.