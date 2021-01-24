Trampoline park in Lansing offers sensory-friendly accessories

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Launch Trampoline Park is back in business after a 10-month break because of the pandemic.

They’re making sure everyone can jump in on the fun with their sensory-friendly accessories.

Today was Dominic Blatnik’s first time back to Launch since the pandemic hit. His mom, Cathy, said they both needed this day.

“It was really good to get Dominic out and seeing him enjoy himself. Gives me a slight little break,” Cathy said.

Dominic has autism and epilepsy. He has headphones to help with his sensory issues.

“He’s wearing the headphones to kind of keep the sound out so he’s able to enjoy himself,” Cathy said.

Cathy is the president of the Mid-Michigan Autism Association. She recognized her son isn’t the only one who might need headphones here. So, they donated ten pairs.

“People could come and not— you know if they accidentally forgot a pair or don’t have a pair, they can just borrow a pair,” Cathy said.

Peter Terry is the general manager of Launch Trampoline Park.

He said they also have sunglasses for anyone sensitive to the bright lights and are available to anyone who needs them.

“It’s not just somebody on the spectrum. If anybody is sensitive to light or music. We got you covered,” Peter said.

Peter thinks anyone who was skeptical about coming before, might give it a chance.

“Now that we have those available maybe they will say now, ‘You know what? Launch is sensory-friendly. That’s a place where we want to go,’ ” Peter said.

The headphones and sunglasses are free. Peter says they’ll sanitize the accessories after every use.