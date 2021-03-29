Transit systems to join vaccine effort

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Starting today, public transit systems across the state will join together for Michigan’s “Ride To Hope” COVID-19 vaccination campaign and will start offering free or low-fare rides to and from vaccination centers.

The idea is to transport people to vaccines, and vaccines to people with a focus on marginalized populations.

Those being helped include shut-ins, the disabled, unemployed workers, low-income residents, seniors and communities of color.

The effort will begin here locally with a briefing from various transit and health officials, including Linda Vail from the Ingham County Health Department along with CATA CEO Bradley T. Funkhouser.

That virtual conference begins at 9 a.m. on Zoom.