Traveling expungement clinics announced

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Some of Michigan’s law students will make their way across the state this week and put their skills to the test.

Every year, a few thousand people make it through the expungement process and have their records cleared here in Michigan. But thousands more may not know the steps that it takes to get to that point. That’s why a new clinic launched this week will make sure that everyone will have an equal shot at justice by helping people clear their criminal records.

“Clearing your record can make a difference in getting a job, in restoring a professional license, getting a student loan, getting into college, graduating from college,” Michigan’s Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack said. “It can make a difference in securing housing.”

Law students from the University of Detroit will go to five rural Michigan counties this week. People can meet with the students one-on-one at each stop to understand what is on their record and how to get the process of expunging their records started if they qualify.

“As a future lawyer, that’s part of our job is to give back to the people,” law student Courtney Wood said. “I think if we can do anything to help people clear records and start new lives, that’s exactly what we want to do.”

The students want more people to seek out the resources online and in person.

“It’s important to get the word out, to see if you are eligible,” Katherine Ganick said. “And secondly I think it’s important to figure out what needs to be changed with this process and those who are not eligible.”

There’s no guarantee that everyone who goes to one of these clinics is going to have their record successfully expunged. But they’re hoping that this will at least be a step in the right direction