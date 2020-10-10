Traverse City police among the latest to get body cameras

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Traverse City is joining other Michigan cities that have put body cameras on police officers.
Chief Jeff O’Brien recommended cameras and vest carriers for roughly $80,000.
City commissioners approved the plan Monday.
Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers says George Floyd’s death has made police cameras a priority. But he credits O’Brien with trying to get them years ago.
O’Brien says the cameras could be in full use by Traverse City police by the end of the year. The chief says there will be a need for education and training.