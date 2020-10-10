Traverse City police among the latest to get body cameras

Lansing, MI - Snow days could be a thing of the past in Michigan schools as many students are learning online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our media partners at MLive report that many people wonder if virtual learning will take the place of snow days since schools are already offering classes online.

A Michigan Department of Educations spokesman says the state's guidance on snow days remains the same for students attending classes in-person.

But he adds, that students learning remotely won't be as lucky, because the department does not expect requests for snow days for online classes.