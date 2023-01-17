ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Albion College has a new head football coach with a familiar name.

Travis Rundle is a former Briton quarterback and the son of longtime former head coach Craig Rundle.

“Albion College provided me with so much as a student-athlete, it is time for me to give back and provide that same experience for the current and future athletes at Albion College,” Rundle said in a Tuesday statement.

Rundle has been the head coach at Sewanee: The University of the South in Tennessee, where he tied the school record for conference wins in a season, since 2017. Before that, he was a defensive coordinator and linebacker coach at Illinois Wesleyan University and defensive quality coach at Penn State. While playing for Albion, he was part of three Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship teams before graduating in 2002.

Rundle’s father Craig Rundle was the head coach at Albion for 22 years, racking up a 127-94 record between 1997 and 2018 and leading Albion to a first-place MIAA finish seven times. Travis Rundle also served as an assistant coach at Albion under his father from 2002 to 2003.

“We had a great pool of candidates, but Travis was the right fit for our program,” Albion College Interim President Joe Calvaruso said in a statement. “He has been a player and a coach at Albion College and he knows who we are and what we want to be.”

Dusty Beurer, who was head coach after Craig Rundle, took a new job at Northwood University in December.

“My wife, Sarah, ‘02, and I are excited to carry on and continue to improve on the strong tradition of Albion football,” Travis Rundle stated. “We are fired up to wear Albion on our chests again and to be back at a place that values winning. I enjoyed my time at Albion and am ready to give back to the school that gave me so much.”