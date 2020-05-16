Treasury: Business taxpayers can make sales, use and withholding tax payments in June

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) –The Michigan Department of Treasury today issued a notice that provides business taxpayers additional time pay their Sales, Use and Withholding (SUW) taxes.

Business taxpayers who were scheduled to make SUW tax payments due in March, April and May – including quarterly filers – can postpone filing requirements until June 20, 2020. The state Treasury Department will waive penalties and interest on those deferred payments.

We have carefully listened to the concerns of our business partners,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Moving the sales, use and withholding tax deadline until June and providing other repayment options will help taxpayers navigate their way through this crisis.”

The state Treasury Department will provide more information in the future for business taxpayers who desire additional repayment options.

Business taxpayers are encouraged to file SUW tax returns and pay taxes owed as of the original due date if able to do so. Discounts will still be applied if payments are received on time.

The waiver is not available for accelerated sales, use or withholding tax filers. Businesses with questions should inquire through self-service options using Michigan Treasury Online or go to www.michigan.gov/askSUW.

