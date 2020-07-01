Treasury: Ignore and delete unclaimed property text messages

FILE – In this Oct. 24, 2013, file photo, a person checks their smartphone in Glenview, Ill. A mysterious wave of texts swept America’s phones overnight Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, delivering unintelligible messages that left many people mildly confused when they woke up on Thursday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Treasury is asking Michiganders to ignore and delete text messages coming from an unknown source that boasts about reuniting individuals with their unclaimed property.

Over the last week, the state Treasury Department has received reports about text messages going out to the public stating that individuals have unclaimed property at random dollar amounts. The text message asks the recipient to click on a link to claim their property, resembling a phishing scam.

“Please do not interact with or respond to these texts,” Deputy State Treasurer Ann Good said. “These messages are not affiliated with the state Treasury Department and could be a scam. If you have questions about unclaimed property, visit our website or contact us directly.”

The state Treasury Department is the custodian of millions of dollars in lost or forgotten assets from dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left in safe deposit boxes and stock certificates. Because these properties were considered abandoned and unclaimed by the bank or company entrusted with them, they are turned over to the state as required by law.

In the last five years, more than $400 million has been paid to claimants.

Individuals can search for unclaimed property on the Michigan Unclaimed Property website at www.michigan.gov/unclaimedproperty. Claimants may also call 517-636-5320 between 9 a.m. and noon Mondays and Fridays and between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.