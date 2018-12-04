Treasury warning Michigan residents of tax scam
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) -- - The Michigan Department of Treasury is warning residents to be on the look out for a past-due tax debts scam making news rounds through the U.S. Postal Service.
Taxpayers are sent what appears to be a government-looking letter about an overdue tax bill and asked to immediately contact a toll-free number to resolve a tax debt or face asset seizure. This scheme seems credible because it uses specific personal facts about the outstanding tax debt pulled directly from publicly available information. The letter and toll-free number attempt to lure the taxpayer into a situation where they could make a payment to a criminal.
“If you have questions about an outstanding state debt, please don’t hesitate to contact us,” said Deputy State Treasurer Ann Good, who oversees Treasury’s Financial and Administrative Services programs.
Taxpayers who receive a letter from a scammer or have questions about their state debts should call Treasury’s Collections Service Center at 1-866-218-7224. A customer service representative can log the scam, verify outstanding state debts and if an outstanding debt is found, will provide flexible payment options.
