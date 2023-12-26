Michigan communities are offering more opportunities to recycle natural trees and wreaths this holiday season which can help benefit the environment.

Each year, around 2 million trees are cut in the state to fuel the Christmas industry, and experts say that if even a portion of those make it back into the environment, it will be a benefit to Michigan’s ecological health.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy works with communities to collect these trees after the holidays, and they get used in forests around the state as habitats for rabbits and other small game animals that love to make homes in dead trees.

Another program in Delhi township uses the trees that they collect as feed for sheep and other farm animals in the area.

The department is asking you to check their online registry, to find tree collection programs near you.