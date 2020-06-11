Trees uprooted, houses damaged and barns destroyed during storm

MID-MICHIGAN (WLNS)– Severe storms swept across, leaving trees and power lines knocked down and houses and buildings destroyed.

Wind gusts up to 50 miles an hour showed no mercy across Michigan today.

“That’s a big ole tree, between 40 ad 50 feet tall, at least six feet around,” said Gary Crittenden, who lives in Eaton Township.

Crittenden says he got home from work and noticed it was about to start storming.

“All of a sudden, then you could hear wind blowing, and then all of a sudden it got worse and worse, with a little bit of rain, but the wind sounded more like a train coming through,” said Crittenden.

Trees fell in Crittenden’s yard, but thankfully his house was not damaged, but down Stewart Road…” down this section, this mile of road, we have four trees, laying in the road,” said Crittenden.

In Mason though, homeowners like Mel Frankie, weren’t as lucky and his house was damaged.

“Sitting in the kitchen and all of a sudden, we hear a BOOM, it went like that and I said ‘woah what was that?’ Then I saw leaves where it isn’t suppose to be there, and I came out here and boy half the tree was gone,” said Frankie.

Frankie says no one hurt, “didn’t do a heck of a lot of damage, but it did do some.”