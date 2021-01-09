Trevion Williams hits game-winner to sink No. 23 Michigan State at home

EAST LANSING, Mich- (WLNS) Earlier in the week, Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo knew Purdue’s Trevion William was going to cause his team plenty of problems Friday night.

And Izzo was right.

Williams not only scored a game-high 26 points, but he hit the game-winner with four seconds left to give Purdue a 55-54 win over No. 23 MSU.

“I think you have to give a lot of credit to Trevion Williams,” Izzo said after the game. “Love the kid. Plays hard. Keeps his mouth shut. Plays well against Michigan and Michigan State, deservingly so. And he was the difference in the game.”

For Williams, a Detroit native, it was truly a tale of two halves. The Spartans held Williams to just two points in the first half, and because of it MSU took a 31-16 lead into halftime.

In the second half, with Williams leading the way, Purdue stormed back and tied the game at 43 with 6:25 left.

“It felt like a high school game with no shot clock,” MSU junior guard, Aaron Henry said. “Guys were just playing really intense defense and grinding it out. We got to look at the film and see what shots we could have had. Where the miscommunication was on offense, things we could have done better, but we just have to look at it and get better from it.”

Michigan State didn’t do themselves any favors in the second half. The Spartans went over 12 minutes without a field goal, which allowed Purdue to spark the comeback.

MSU held a 54-50 lead with 19 seconds left in the game, but a missed free throw, a turnover, a jump ball won by Purdue, led to Williams hitting the game winner.

“We have to learn. Go back and watch the film,” MSU senior guard Joshua Langford said. “We have to get the insight and wisdom that we can pull from it and then just keeping moving forward. There’s no need to hang our heads it’s still early in the season. I believe we have a great basketball team.”

The games don’t get any easier for Michigan State, who falls to 2-4 in Big Ten play. On Thursday the Spartans will be in Iowa City to take on the No. 5 Hawkeyes.