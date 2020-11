LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Tri-County Office On Aging will host its 35th annual dinner and auction tonight at 6 p.m.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be on a virtual livestream.

The yearly event is held to raise money for meals on wheels and in-home services for seniors in the greater Lansing area.

This year’s program will include highlights of new and innovative services in response to the pandemic which, according to data, has hit seniors the hardest.