LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Some local senior citizens got a special delivery today just in time for the holidays. A time of year when many of them are overlooked.

“The role of a police officer at times is law enforcement, but more often than not it’s more of a public servant,” LPD Officer Glenn Briggs said.

For the last 22 years, the Tri-County TRIAD, including the Lansing Fire and Police departments celebrate No Senior Without Christmas.

Public safety partners within the Tri-County area nominate seniors 65 and older who live alone and have low incomes to receive a gift.

“We load 400 boxes of all these nonperishable food items hats, gloves, and some things for their house,” LFD Captain and No Senior Without Christmas co-chair Jason Stevens said.

“It’s a fun day, I like it. I’m always excited for this day,” Officer Briggs said.

Local businesses and sponsors donated the items in the boxes.

“There’s a whole bunch of stuff in there, there’s food and clothing and nonperishables and some fun stuff,” Officer Briggs said.

“I thank y’all, God bless y’all, I sure do appreciate it,” a senior responded.

One box was put together for Marsha Conard’s husband, but he wasn’t home for the delivery as he’s been in the hospital for a few days.

“I really like it because believe it or not he does get excited because of the things that they have in it,” Conard said.

Conrad said even though her husband may be home before Christmas, he won’t be able to open his box right away.

“I don’t let him open it until Christmas Eve,” she said.