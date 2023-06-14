LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A high-profile trial is underway in Lansing.

Brad Cournaya is in Ingham County Circuit Court to face a murder charge in connection to the disappearance of an MSU student in 2008.

Prosecutors say it’s a case of lethal opportunity, a cover-up, and premeditated murder.

It is a story we have been covering for more than a decade here on 6 News and Sheri Jones has been following this case since Krista Lueth went missing 15 years ago.

Ingham County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Bill Crino gave his opening statements Tuesday morning describing what led up to the evening of November 11th, 2008.

That is the last time Krista Lueth was seen alive.

In the more than 14 years since then, her body has never been found. Investigators say that Cournaya has always been the prime suspect and now the prosecution says it has enough to convict him of first-degree premeditated murder.

At the time of her disappearance, Krista Lueth was dating Brad Cournaya which is what initially brought him under suspicion.

Authorities later found a driver’s license and a smashed cell phone that belonged to Lueth along US-127 near the same spot where Cournaya’s car broke down the night she went missing.

The first witness called to the witness stand today was Lueth’s father, Roy.

After trying to reach Krista for several days after the 11th, and never hearing back from her, he drove to Lansing and went into her apartment. While he did not find Krista, what he did find was alarming.

Krista’s cat, Moe, was alone inside without any food or water. Roy Lueth went on to say that Krista and her cat were inseparable and that Krista would never leave her cat without anything to eat or drink. Seeing that made him very concerned.

Following Roy Lueth’s testimony, investigators who have worked on the case over the last decade were called to the witness stand to share what they remember about the days and weeks following her disappearance.

Brad Cournaya is currently in prison serving a sentence on an unrelated felony conviction.

His trial will resume Thursday morning.