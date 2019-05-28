Trial for MSU Dean Strampel scheduled to begin this week

The trial for former Michigan State University Dean William Strampel is expected to begin Tuesday.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Strampel is charged with two felonies (Common Law Offenses and 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct) and three misdemeanors (Two counts of Willful Neglect of Duty and 4th Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct).

The Willful Neglect of Duty charges are related to Strampel’s handling of the Larry Nassar case. As Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine, Strampel was Nassar’s supervisor.

Prosecutors say Strampel failed to ensure that Nassar was following patient restrictions that were ordered in 2014, following Amanda Thomashow’s Title IX complaint against Nassar.

Strampel is also accused of sexually abusing female students.

In June 2018, a judge in East Lansing ruled there was enough evidence to send Strampel to trial. But since then, the trial has been delayed several times, as lawyers from both sides filed motions as they made their case.

In March 2019, a new, more serious charge was added: 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct. In that charge, Strampel is accused of grabbing the buttocks of a student. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on that charge.

Weeks later, in April, a judge ruled MSU needed to release several emails for the defense. Strampel had claimed that the emails showed he was relying on the advice of MSU attorneys relating to the 2014 investigation of the Amanda Thomashow sexual assault and advice on what protocols would be put in place when Larry Nassar was allowed to see patients again.

Strampel’s attorneys also argued during his preliminary exam that Strampel is not a public official, therefore, the Willful Neglect of Duty charges do not apply.

6 News Reporter Aaron Jordan will be in the courtroom for the trial.