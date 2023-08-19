DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) — The 77th Annual DeWitt Ox Roast is well underway in downtown DeWitt. After a cornhole tournament Saturday afternoon at 2, two tribute bands will be taking the main stage in the evening.
Allentown, a tribute to Billy Joel, and Lookin’ Back, a tribute to Bob Seger, will take the main stage from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. as part of Saturday’s live entertainment.
On Sunday, the third and final day of the ox roast will commence as follows:
- 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Pancake Breakfast
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Arts & Crafts Bazaar
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Maple Leaf Carnival
- 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Food & Beverage Court
- 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Main Stage Entertainment featuring Life Support Band
- 12 p.m. Duck Race
- 12:30 p.m. Youth Tractor Pull
- 1:30 p.m. Pet Parade & Beauty Contest