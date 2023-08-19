DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) — The 77th Annual DeWitt Ox Roast is well underway in downtown DeWitt. After a cornhole tournament Saturday afternoon at 2, two tribute bands will be taking the main stage in the evening.

Allentown, a tribute to Billy Joel, and Lookin’ Back, a tribute to Bob Seger, will take the main stage from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. as part of Saturday’s live entertainment.

On Sunday, the third and final day of the ox roast will commence as follows: