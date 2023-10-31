LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After a two-month extension, Rashad Trice appeared in court on Tuesday accused of murdering 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith earlier this year.

During the hearing, Trice waived his right to a preliminary examination and was bound over to the court to face 20 charges, including seven potential life sentences. Court officials say they gave the defense team extra time because of the number of charges and evidence involved in this case.

Police say Trice sexually assaulted and stabbed his former girlfriend before kidnapping her daughter and taking off in the girlfriend’s car.

That kicked off a statewide car chase that ended after Trice was arrested in St. Clair Shores. Police later found the 2-year-old dead in a Detroit alley after a three-day search involving multiple agencies.

Trice will stand trial in Lansing at the 30th Circuit Court after a deal from the Attorney general’s office allowed charges from three different jurisdictions into one case. Prosecutors say they will not be seeking the death penalty.

Here are the charges Trice will face:

One Count First Degree Premeditated Murder, a mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole;

One Count Felony Murder, a mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole;

One Count Assault with Intent to Murder, a life-sentence felony;

Two Counts 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, a life-sentence felony that would mandate lifetime sex offender registration and electronic monitoring.

Two Counts Kidnapping, a life-sentence felony.

One Count Home Invasion, first degree, a 20-year felony.

One Count Disarming a Peace Officer, a 10-year felony.

One Count 2nd Degree Fleeing and Eluding, a 10-year felony.

One Count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, valued between $1,000-$2,000, a 5-year felony.

One Count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, motor vehicle, a 5-year felony.

One Count Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile, a 5-year felony.

One Count Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, a 4-year felony.

One Count Resisting and Obstructing Causing Injury, a 4-year felony.

Three Counts Resisting and Obstructing, a 2-year felony.

One Count Domestic Violence – Second Offense, a 1-year misdemeanor.

One Count Stalking, a 1-year misdemeanor.

Officials say that Trice is being held at the Newaygo County jail and will next appear before the Court at a later date that is not yet determined.