LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Rashad Trice, the man charged with kidnapping and killing toddler Wynter Cole-Smith in July after assaulting Cole-Smith’s mother, was in court Friday in Lansing.

At the hearing in district court, Assistant Attorney General Danielle Russo Bennetts requested extra time for Trice’s attorney to review the evidence.

Trice’s attorney, public defender Keith Watson, agreed.

Watson alluded to the difficulty of collecting and review evidence from three different counties, as the alleged crime spree took place in Ingham, Wayne and Macomb counties.

He added that he would be in favor of taking extra time as long as it would not reflect poorly on the defense.

Judge Kristen D. Simmons scheduled the next hearing for Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.