LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The man accused in the kidnapping and murder of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith will stand trial in federal court beginning April 16, 2024.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten charged Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, with two federal criminal counts. The first count is kidnapping resulting in death, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1201(a)(1). If convicted, the statutory mandatory minimum sentence is life in prison. The second count is kidnapping of a minor, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1201(a)(1) and (g)(1). If convicted, the statutory mandatory minimum sentence is 20 years in prison with a maximum possible sentence of life in prison.

The death penalty had been on the table, but Totten told the federal court on Oct. 26 he did not intend to seek the death penalty in the case.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, is accused of sexually assaulting Cole-Smith’s mother, stealing her car and killing the toddler late Sunday, July 2, 2023. Her body was discovered by federal law enforcement Wednesday July 5, 2023 in Detroit.

While Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is pursuing state charges against Trice in Ingham County Circuit Court. There he faces 20 charges.