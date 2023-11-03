LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The man accused in the kidnapping and murder of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith will stand trial in federal court beginning April 16, 2024.
U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten charged Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, with two federal criminal counts. The first count is kidnapping resulting in death, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1201(a)(1). If convicted, the statutory mandatory minimum sentence is life in prison. The second count is kidnapping of a minor, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1201(a)(1) and (g)(1). If convicted, the statutory mandatory minimum sentence is 20 years in prison with a maximum possible sentence of life in prison.
The death penalty had been on the table, but Totten told the federal court on Oct. 26 he did not intend to seek the death penalty in the case.
Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, is accused of sexually assaulting Cole-Smith’s mother, stealing her car and killing the toddler late Sunday, July 2, 2023. Her body was discovered by federal law enforcement Wednesday July 5, 2023 in Detroit.
While Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is pursuing state charges against Trice in Ingham County Circuit Court. There he faces 20 charges.
- One Count First Degree Premeditated Murder, a mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole;
- One Count Felony Murder, a mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole;
- One Count Assault with Intent to Murder, a life-sentence felony;
- Two Counts 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, a life-sentence felony that would mandate lifetime sex offender registration and electronic monitoring.
- Two Counts Kidnapping, a life-sentence felony.
- One Count Home Invasion, first degree, a 20-year felony.
- One Count Disarming a Peace Officer, a 10-year felony.
- One Count 2nd Degree Fleeing and Eluding, a 10-year felony.
- One Count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, valued between $1,000-$2,000, a 5-year felony.
- One Count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, motor vehicle, a 5-year felony.
- One Count Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile, a 5-year felony.
- One Count Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, a 4-year felony.
- One Count Resisting and Obstructing Causing Injury, a 4-year felony.
- Three Counts Resisting and Obstructing, a 2-year felony.
- One Count Domestic Violence – Second Offense, a 1-year misdemeanor.
- One Count Stalking, a 1-year misdemeanor.