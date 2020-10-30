Trick-Or-Treating during COVID-19

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)–Just one day away from Halloween night, and while tomorrow social media feeds will be filled with ghosts, goblins, and princesses- the streets may not be.

While trick-or-treating is allowed in Michigan on Halloween, the state health officials and CDC are encouraging people to stay safe- some parents are even staying home.

“We will not be trick or treating. So, my oldest daughter who is a junior at sexton- Kiera said mom we should just go to the grocery store and get some baking products. Bake from scratch Halloween cookies,” said Keturah Bouyer.

For those who do decide to go out- keep in mind that costume masks are not a substitute for cloth masks. And of course, social distancing is very important.

Some parents will be turning off their porch lights and celebrating in a new way, “so for Halloween Were doing a little party in our yard. Keeping it socially distant, were doing some bounce houses campfire tent, some walking tacos just have some candy at home for them this year,” said Zach Dowde.

If you are going out for trick-or-treating, be sure to follow the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.