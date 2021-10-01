Triple homicide suspect has history of mental illness

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – New information has been released tonight involving the man accused of killing three people in his family.

Court documents show 23-year-old Daniel Sougstad has a history of mental health issues.

He’s now accused of killing his mother, father and brother with a shotgun.

6 News was able to get a copy of the report.

Reporter Ya-Marie Sesay went to the Eaton County Probate’s office to get these documents.

More than 10 pages showing that Daniel Sougstad was hospitalized and received mental health treatment in 2018.

The court-appointed mental health evaluation done on 23-year-old Sougstad shows a psychiatrist noted Sougstad was having “paranoia and suicidal thoughts” and that “he believed his family and friends were plotting against him.”

The psychiatrist also noted Sougstad had access to a “.22 gun” which he kept under his bed.

At that time, his mother asked his father to remove the gun since he was having thoughts of suicide.

The documents also show Sougstad was diagnosed with psychosis. A nurse also agreed that he can be expected to harm himself or someone in the future.

Once again, this evaluation was done three years ago. No details were available about how his treatment went.

We also don’t know what if any evaluation was done in recent months leading up to the killing of his family.