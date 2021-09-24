Police searching for triple homicide suspect, considered armed and ‘very dangerous’

UPDATE 12:24 A.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed that the shots fired are unrelated to the triple homicide.

The suspect is still wanted and considered armed and very dangerous.

UPDATE 12:09 A.M. (WLNS) – 6 News reporters are on scene near the homicide location near South Bishop Rd and South Waverly.

Shots have been fired. It is unconfirmed if the shooting is related to the homicide.

THIS IS A BREAKING AND DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE







EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office released a statement late Friday night warning residents of a triple homicide suspect and asking for help in locating him.

The man is a suspect in a triple murder in Windsor Township just southwest of Lansing.

His name is Daniel James Sougstad, 23.

He is believed to be in a black Honda Accord with a Michigan license plate, number CZM 350.

He is considered armed and very dangerous.

Police are asking anyone that sees him or his car to call 911 and report it.