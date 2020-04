Many events in Mid-Michigan are being postponed or cancelled due to the Coronavirus. Which means local non-profits are unable to raise their funds they count on to provide vital and necessary resources. Now is the time to step up and give back to the community!

Please help by visiting www.wlns.com/give for a list of community non-profits that are in need of your support. Tripps Auto Shop stands with you Mid-Michigan, because local matters!