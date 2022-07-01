EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A man survived a would-be deadly car crash.

Thanks to some fast thinking by an Eaton County Sheriff’s Office deputy, a Michigan State Police Trooper and trauma kits, a life was saved Thursday night in Eaton County.

A person was injured in a car accident, and an MSP trooper and ESCO deputy quickly arrived on scene.

Both the trooper and the deputy immediately busted out their trauma kits and applied tourniquets to the victim. These actions saved the victim’s life, officials said.

Both MSP and ESCO deputies carry trauma kits in their vehicles; ESCO began carrying trauma kits when Sheriff Reich took office.

ESCO deputies responded to 38 medical calls and 50 car accident-induced injuries in June alone.