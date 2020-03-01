Truck crashes into house in Lansing

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– A pickup truck crashed into a house on N. East St in Lansing Sunday afternoon.

Lansing Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Tony Martinez said the truck was traveling on N. East St. when it lost control, hitting a tree, a building, and finally crashing into a home.

Officials told 6 News at least one person was in the house when the crash occurred but that no one inside the home was injured.

The person in the car was transported to the hospital. Chief Martinez said there might have been one other person in the vehicle who fled the scene before emergency crews arrived.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time. Officials said the accident is still under investigation.