DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A truck driver was arrested by Michigan State Police after a traffic stop revealed he had a warrant for murder in Georgia.

According to officials, a Michigan State Police trooper stopped a commercial vehicle on Saginaw Highway in Delta Township at around noon on Tuesday.

After checking out the driver, the trooper discovered he had a warrant for his arrest out of Georgia for murder. He was taken into custody without incident.

Searching the vehicle revealed that the driver was in possession of a stolen handgun and police-grade pepper spray, which is illegal to carry in Michigan.

The driver is currently in the Eaton County Jail on multiple charges and is being held for Georgia authorities on the murder warrant for pending extradition.