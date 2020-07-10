Trump approves $43 million in funds for Disaster Declaration in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — President Donald Trump announced he has approved $43 million in federal funds to assist in the Midland Flooding relief efforts in a “Disaster Declaration” made on Twitter this evening.
Representative Moolenaar of Michigan’s fourth district asked President Trump on Twitter for aid to help the recovery of the massive flooding in the Midland area, which resulted from the breach of the Edenville and Sanford Dams in late May.
Four hours after the request over social media, Trump tweeted his approval.
The May flooding has affected so many in our region. It’s a long process to get FEMA assistance and I know @realdonaldtrump wants to help the hardworking people of mid Michigan. I will be asking him today to expedite the disaster declaration and help us cut through the red tape.— Rep. John Moolenaar (@RepMoolenaar) July 9, 2020