Trump approves $43 million in funds for Disaster Declaration in Michigan

News
Posted: / Updated:

Floodwater reaches the bottom of a stop sign, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — President Donald Trump announced he has approved $43 million in federal funds to assist in the Midland Flooding relief efforts in a “Disaster Declaration” made on Twitter this evening.

Representative Moolenaar of Michigan’s fourth district asked President Trump on Twitter for aid to help the recovery of the massive flooding in the Midland area, which resulted from the breach of the Edenville and Sanford Dams in late May.

Four hours after the request over social media, Trump tweeted his approval.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar