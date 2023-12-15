LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two rulings from the Michigan Court of Appeals released Thursday have found former President Donald Trump can appear on the Presidential Primary Ballot in February. The rulings upheld lower court rulings that had made the same determination.

In both cases—where an individual sued the Wayne County Election Commission and in a case where four other voters sued the Michigan Secretary of State — sought to bar Trump from appearing on the ballot for allegedly violating the insurrection clause of the U.S Constitution.

The courts declined to determine if Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021 rose the level of insurrection, noting instead that Michigan law provides no process by which an election commission or the Secretary of State can refuse to put a candidate’s name on the Presidential primary ballot.

“As explained, nothing in the statutory framework that controls the process for presidential primary elections confers any authority on the Secretary of State to make eligibility determinations or to refuse to place a candidate on that particular ballot based on an eligibility determination,” the court ruled.

And even if Trump were found to have violated the insurrection clause in the U.S. Constitution, the judges ruled, Michigan law does not stop the Michigan Republican Party from putting him on the ballot.

“Even if Trump were disqualified from holding the office of President of the United States by the Insurrection Clause, nothing prevents the Michigan Republican Party from identifying him as a candidate in the upcoming primary election,” the judges ruled. “And, where the relevant statutes require the Secretary of State to place any candidate so identified on the presidential primary ballot, and confers no discretion to the Secretary of State to do otherwise, there is no error to correct.”

But for those who would like to see Trump kept from the ballot, the court did rule that if Trump were to become the nominee for the GOP a challenge to his appearance the ballot at that time would bring the controversy to action at the correct legal time.

“As explained, before Trump’s potential disqualification from holding the office of President could become a relevant concern, he would minimally need to prevail in the primary process,” the three judge panel wrote in the unanimous decisions. “That process has yet to begin, and whether Trump prevails in the primary process or becomes the Republican nominee for President are purely hypothetical questions at present.”