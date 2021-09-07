Trump endorses Fred Upton challenger Steve Carra

FILE – In this Feb. 28, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. Multiple people who have spoken with Trump and his team in recent weeks say they sense a shift, with the former president increasingly acting and talking like he plans to mount another White House bid. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Tuesday announcing his support for Michigan State Representative Steve Carra in his race against Republican Congressman Fred Upton.

“Upton has not done the job that our Country needs, for years has talked about leaving office and not running again, and he voted for Impeachment of the President of the United States on rigged up charges. He doesn’t deserve to keep his seat,” Trump said in a statement.

Trump also called Upton a RINO (Republican In Name Only) in the statement.

Upton, who represents Michigan’s 6th congressional district. was one of only 10 Republicans to vote in favor of Trump’s second impeachment.