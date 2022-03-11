Steve Carra via gophouse.org

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Former President Donald Trump endorsed two Republican primary challengers for Michigan’s fourth district.

Trump endorsed Rep. Bill Huizenga for Michigan’s Fourth Congressional District on Friday.

Previously, Trump endorsed State Rep. Steve Carra for the same district over incumbent Republican Rep. Fred Upton, who voted to impeach Trump last year.

Trump endorsed Carra before redistricting was complete and Huizenga and Upton were put in the same district.

Carra’s website specifically cites Upton’s vote to impeach Trump and his endorsement from Trump.