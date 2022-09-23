MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The same week he was sued by the New York state attorney general, who alleged he helped his father with fraudulent business practices, the son of former President Donald Trump was in battleground Michigan to campaign for the Republican candidate for governor.

Donald Trump Jr. headlined a Friday afternoon campaign event in Muskegon for gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon — the largest campaign event Dixon has held to date.

Other speakers at the event at Barclay Place Event Center included former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway, former Michigan Gov. John Engler, Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo and 3rd Congressional District candidate John Gibbs.

Michigan’s Republican party has made an effort at unity after a chaotic primary race and amid a national push-pull between Republicans who support former president Trump and those who do not.

“I think the base is very unified. I think the establishment Republicans in government, who haven’t delivered all that much, frankly, for America in the last few decades, they are not unified,” Trump Jr. said. “…The American people are unified behind this idea of putting America first, letting parents being involved the decisions for their children, creating jobs and prosperity for Americans, all those things we’ve seen vanish really under Democrat rule,” Trump Jr. told reporters. “I’m just involved to do whatever I can to help fight for our country because I, too, have five young kids and I want them to grow up in an America that we recognize.”

Dixon faces incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the general election on Nov. 8. A poll released this week showed Whitmer with a significant lead.

Dixon blamed Whitmer for learning loss while in-person schooling was not allowed during the pandemic and for a rise in crime in recent years, and tied her to economic policies that Republicans say have worsened inflation.

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday announced she was suing the former president and three of his adult children including Trump Jr. for alleged business fraud. She said Trump’s company falsely inflated his net worth by billions to get more favorable interest rates. Trump Jr. was dismissive of the suit.

“It ends up being nonsense. They don’t understand the evaluation process in real estate,” he said. “…They can fundraise off of it. Because if you’re a Democrat in New York and you’re going after Trump, that’s a great fundraising opportunity.”

The former president is also under investigation for his handling of classified documents, which the FBI seized from his home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida last month. Trump Jr. criticized that investigation, too.

“The information was so dangerous and so classified that they (the FBI) spread it all over the floor, took a picture of it and leaked it to The Washington Post,” he said. “…Still trying to figure this one out.”

Trump Jr.’s remarks were largely focused on his disdain for the FBI and President Joe Biden.