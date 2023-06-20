The Jackson Police Department is investigating vandalism at its municipal golf course.

Investigators say there were multiple incidents of vandalism discovered over the weekend of June 9. “Trump”, “MAGA” and other phrases were found burned into several greens and fairways around the course.

Police believe the suspects used a chemical substance to write their messages at the Ella Sharp Park Golf Course.

Jackson Police say the damage is estimated at more than $10,000 which means the suspects could face felony charges.

Anyone with information about the golf course vandalism is urged to contact Sgt. Andrew Mosier of the Jackson Police Department by emailing amosier@cityofjackson.org or calling 517-768-8644.