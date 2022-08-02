LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tudor Dixon will face off against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, after her Tuesday night primary victory.

November’s gubernatorial election will mark the first time in Michigan’s history that voters will choose between two women candidates.

Dixon shot ahead in primary polls after securing the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

A hot-button issue surrounding Dixon is whether she believes the 2020 election was unfairly decided by mass voter fraud, as former President Trump alleges.

While not as outspoken as other GOP candidates in her support of election conspiracy theories, she hasn’t exactly outright denied them either.

“We have to make sure our elections are secure and what happened in 2020 doesn’t happen again,” said Dixon, when pressed on the issue during an interview with Fox News host Bret Baier.

She has made it clear that she supports introducing legislation that would require Michigan citizens to present an ID to cast a vote.

Dixon, a 45-year-old breast cancer survivor, worked as a sales executive at her father’s steel company before venturing into politics.

She co-founded Lumen News, a conservative morning news program aimed toward grade school students.

She garnered more attention as a conservative media personality when she began covering Trump rallies and other events during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Dixon has stated that Gov. Whitmer’s COVID-19 policies inspired her to enter the race for governor. She supports pardoning any business that was penalized for not following COVID-19 restriction protocols.

The GOP candidate for governor is also a major proponent of school choice, supporting education reform that would alter Michigan’s constitution to allow public funding to be used on private schools.

“We’re at a crucial step of getting kids back on track because in Michigan, we had students out of school longer than most other states,” Dixon told 6 News.

On the issue of abortion, Dixon is firmly pro-life.

In an interview with Detroit-based journalist Charlie LeDuff, she was asked if a 14-year-old rape victim should carry to term. Dixon stated, “a life is a life,” and that the only exception to abortion bans should be procedures necessary to save the life of the mother.

