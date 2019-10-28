Trump scarecrow stirs up controversy

Fowlerville, Mich. (WLNS)– A homemade scarecrow that showed Trump holding the severed head of Obama is stirring up controversy.

A homemade Trump scarecrow holding the severed head of Obama stands outside Quality Coating in Fowlerville. The owner Dave Huff, has since removed the Obama head.

The scarecrow was put up three weeks ago outside Quality Coatings Auto Shop in Fowlerville.

“Some people took the stand of it’s like political and other people said it was racist,” Cora Nickerson, a Fowlerville resident said.

The man who put up the scarecrow said it was never meant to be racist.

Webberville resident Dan DePue said while everyone is entitled to their opinion, it’s important to consider how other people might construe it.

“I’m pretty sure he didn’t mean to offend people. He meant to make a joke. You don’t wanna offend anybody you don’t wanna be disrespectful to anybody. You can have your opinion but some things you just need to keep to yourself,” DuPue said.

Huff gave this statement about the scarecrow:

“Our scary Halloween display was meant to be scary not racist. The rope that everyone thinks that was the evil rope hanging somebody was actually only meant to be his spine, as in the Mortal Kombat video game where scorpion pulls the guys head off. There is no thought of anything prejudice behind it.“

Huff said the Scarecrow was up for three weeks before anyone started complaining about it. He added the Village of Fowlerville reached out to him to tell him about the complaints and he didn’t want to make anyone mad, so he removed the Obama head and put a sash up that reads “PC POLICE.”

Nickerson said even if it was meant as a joke, it gives her town a bad rap.

“It’s really sad being part of the town that had that happen because people think we’re all like that and we’re not,” Nickerson said.