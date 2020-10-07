Trump tweets reaction to Michigan emergency powers ruling, Whitmer responds

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— This morning President Trump tweeted his response, to the Michigan Supreme Court ruling Governor Gretchen Whitmer exceeded her power when responding to the pandemic.

Mr. President, millions of hardworking Americans are relying on you for a COVID-19 relief package. Get to work. https://t.co/vBeWt2KXCd — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 7, 2020

The President says, this is a “big win for the people of Michigan”, and “open your churches and your schools.”

Governor Whitmer immediately responded to that tweet, telling the President to get to work, and that millions of Americans are relying on him for COVID-19 Relief.

The Michigan Supreme Court has struck down months of orders by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that were aimed at that were aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The court says Whitmer illegally drew authority from a 1945 law that doesn’t apply. The court determined that the law was an “unlawful delegation of legislative power to the executive branch in violation of the Michigan Constitution.”

The decision is an extraordinary development in a months long tug-of-war between Whitmer, a Democrat, and the Republicans who control the Legislature.