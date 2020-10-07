Trump tweets reaction to Michigan emergency powers ruling, Whitmer responds

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— This morning President Trump tweeted his response, to the Michigan Supreme Court ruling Governor Gretchen Whitmer exceeded her power when responding to the pandemic.
Mr. President, millions of hardworking Americans are relying on you for a COVID-19 relief package. Get to work. https://t.co/vBeWt2KXCd— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 7, 2020
The President says, this is a “big win for the people of Michigan”, and “open your churches and your schools.”
Governor Whitmer immediately responded to that tweet, telling the President to get to work, and that millions of Americans are relying on him for COVID-19 Relief.
The Michigan Supreme Court has struck down months of orders by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that were aimed at that were aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
The court says Whitmer illegally drew authority from a 1945 law that doesn’t apply. The court determined that the law was an “unlawful delegation of legislative power to the executive branch in violation of the Michigan Constitution.”
The decision is an extraordinary development in a months long tug-of-war between Whitmer, a Democrat, and the Republicans who control the Legislature.
“Since the beginning of this crisis, I have done everything in my power to protect our seniors, small businesses, and first responders from the worst public health emergency in over a century. Thanks to the hard work of millions of Michiganders who sacrificed and did the right thing, we have saved thousands of lives and laid the foundation for a strong economic recovery. But COVID-19 still poses a clear and present danger to the people of Michigan, our economy, and our way of life.
“I want the people of Michigan to know that no matter what happens, I will never stop fighting to keep you and your families safe from this deadly virus.”Governor Gretchen Whitmer