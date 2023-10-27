EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees is holding a meeting Friday with a lot of public comment–and the commentary revolved around two major topics.

First, they discussed Chair of the Board Rema Vassar, who has been under fire this week after trustee Brianna Scott called for her to resign. Scott claims Vassar violated rules of conduct and bullies other board members.

Others spoke in support of Vassar at Friday’s meeting. Some said other trustees are hypocrites, accusing Vassar of things they themselves do.

MSU Board of Trustees meeting (Photo/WLNS)

And survivors of Larry Nassar, former MSU doctor and convicted sex criminal, once again urged the Board to release the 6,000 documents on the Nassar case. They spoke on their disappointment in the board’s lack of cooperation with Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Brenda Tracy, the rape survivor who accused former football coach Mel Tucker of sexual harassment, was at the meeting, but did not speak.

Brenda Tracy at Friday’s MSU Board of Trustees meeting. (Photo/WLNS)

Many people at the meeting were calling for transparency from the board on multiple topics, including the Mel Tucker investigation and the Larry Nassar case.

The board did not comment Friday regarding Vassar, but vice chairperson Dan Kelly has confirmed that an internal investigation began after the release of Scott’s letter.